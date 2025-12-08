MIND Technology (MIND) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MIND – Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its Q3 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, December 9th. Analysts expect MIND Technology to post earnings of $0.16 per share and revenue of $10.90 million for the quarter. Investors can check the company’s upcoming Q3 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, December 10, 2025 at 9:00 AM ET.

MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MIND – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $13.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.64 million. MIND Technology had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 8.81%.During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share.

MIND Technology Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:MIND opened at $10.24 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.61 million, a P/E ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.06. MIND Technology has a 12-month low of $3.80 and a 12-month high of $14.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on MIND. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of MIND Technology in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered MIND Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MIND Technology

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of MIND Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $138,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in MIND Technology by 1.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 89,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in MIND Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of MIND Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MIND Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $414,000. 9.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MIND Technology

MIND Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology to the oceanographic, hydrographic, defense, seismic, and maritime security industries worldwide. Its primary products include the GunLink seismic source acquisition and control systems that provide operators of marine seismic surveys with precise monitoring and control of energy sources; the BuoyLink RGPS tracking system, which is used to offer precise positioning of marine seismic energy sources and streamers; Sleeve Gun energy sources; SeaLink towed seismic streamer system; and Sea Serpent line of passive sonar arrays for maritime security and anti-submarine warfare applications.

