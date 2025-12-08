Casey’s General Stores (CASY) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, December 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $4.92 per share and revenue of $4.5136 billion for the quarter. Interested persons may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, December 10, 2025 at 8:30 AM ET.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 8th. The company reported $5.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 16.73% and a net margin of 3.54%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.83 EPS. On average, analysts expect Casey’s General Stores to post $14 EPS for the current fiscal year and $16 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Casey’s General Stores stock opened at $567.03 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $549.10 and a 200 day moving average of $522.29. Casey’s General Stores has a 52 week low of $372.08 and a 52 week high of $573.76. The company has a market cap of $21.08 billion, a PE ratio of 36.39 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Several brokerages have commented on CASY. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $585.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $515.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Monday, December 1st. Stephens lifted their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $600.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $575.78.

In other Casey’s General Stores news, insider Chad Michael Frazell sold 3,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.40, for a total transaction of $1,936,679.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 7,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,439,312.20. This trade represents a 30.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 42.6% in the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 53.1% during the second quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Interval Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 3rd quarter worth about $557,000. Virtus Advisers LLC bought a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the 3rd quarter worth about $753,000. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Casey’s General Stores by 73.9% during the 2nd quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the provision of management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items, and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

