Wall Street Zen Upgrades Alumis (NASDAQ:ALMS) to Hold

Alumis (NASDAQ:ALMS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

ALMS has been the subject of several other research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Alumis in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Alumis in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Alumis from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alumis presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.20.

Alumis Stock Up 34.0%

Shares of Alumis stock opened at $11.12 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.48 and its 200-day moving average is $4.47. Alumis has a 12-month low of $2.76 and a 12-month high of $11.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -2.75 and a beta of -1.91.

Alumis (NASDAQ:ALMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $2.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 million. Analysts expect that Alumis will post -8.51 EPS for the current year.

In other Alumis news, Director James B. Tananbaum bought 190,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.56 per share, with a total value of $1,249,680.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 2,542,003 shares in the company, valued at $16,675,539.68. This trade represents a 8.10% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Foresite Capital Management Vi bought 190,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.56 per share, for a total transaction of $1,249,680.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider directly owned 2,542,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,675,539.68. This trade represents a 8.10% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 2,602,498 shares of company stock valued at $16,518,407. 40.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Alumis by 320.9% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,894 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Alumis by 1,028.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 9,464 shares during the last quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Alumis during the second quarter worth $32,000. Corebridge Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Alumis by 53.0% in the first quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 10,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 3,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey grew its position in shares of Alumis by 199.7% in the 2nd quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 10,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 7,165 shares during the period.

Our mission is to significantly improve the lives of patients by replacing broad immunosuppression with targeted therapies. Our name, Alumis, captures our mission to enlighten immunology, and is inspired by the words “allumer”-French for illuminate-and “immunis”-Latin for the immune system. We are a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company with an initial focus on developing our two Tyrosine Kinase 2 (TYK2) inhibitors: ESK-001, a second-generation inhibitor that we are developing to maximize target inhibition and optimize tolerability, and A-005, a central nervous system (CNS) penetrant molecule.

