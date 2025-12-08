Contrasting Scheid Vineyards (OTCMKTS:SVIN) & FMC (NYSE:FMC)

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) and Scheid Vineyards (OTCMKTS:SVIN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

91.9% of FMC shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of FMC shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.6% of Scheid Vineyards shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for FMC and Scheid Vineyards, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FMC 2 11 3 0 2.06 Scheid Vineyards 0 0 0 0 0.00

Valuation and Earnings

FMC currently has a consensus price target of $28.08, indicating a potential upside of 111.58%. Given FMC’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe FMC is more favorable than Scheid Vineyards.

This table compares FMC and Scheid Vineyards”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FMC $4.25 billion 0.39 $341.10 million ($4.24) -3.13 Scheid Vineyards $58.41 million N/A -$17.80 million ($27.83) -0.06

FMC has higher revenue and earnings than Scheid Vineyards. FMC is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Scheid Vineyards, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares FMC and Scheid Vineyards’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FMC -14.81% 10.40% 3.73% Scheid Vineyards -45.56% N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

FMC has a beta of 0.65, suggesting that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Scheid Vineyards has a beta of -0.34, suggesting that its stock price is 134% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

FMC beats Scheid Vineyards on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control. The company markets its products through its own sales organization and through alliance partners, independent distributors, and sales representatives. It operates in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company was founded in 1883 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

About Scheid Vineyards

Scheid Vineyards Inc. manufactures and sells wine in the United States. The company operates vineyards in Monterey and San Benito counties of California. It offers red, white, reserve, dessert wines, as well as accessories, such as wine glass. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is based in Salinas, California.

