AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) and US Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) Financial Review

US Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) and AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

6.6% of US Gold shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.1% of AngloGold Ashanti shares are held by institutional investors. 11.1% of US Gold shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for US Gold and AngloGold Ashanti, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score US Gold 1 1 3 0 2.40 AngloGold Ashanti 1 0 6 1 2.88

Profitability

US Gold presently has a consensus target price of $17.33, suggesting a potential upside of 3.98%. AngloGold Ashanti has a consensus target price of $80.83, suggesting a potential downside of 2.17%. Given US Gold’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe US Gold is more favorable than AngloGold Ashanti.

This table compares US Gold and AngloGold Ashanti’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets US Gold N/A -73.81% -50.64% AngloGold Ashanti 26.25% 24.01% 15.59%

Volatility & Risk

US Gold has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AngloGold Ashanti has a beta of 0.58, suggesting that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares US Gold and AngloGold Ashanti”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio US Gold N/A N/A -$20.56 million ($1.53) -10.90 AngloGold Ashanti $5.79 billion 5.99 $1.00 billion $4.54 18.20

AngloGold Ashanti has higher revenue and earnings than US Gold. US Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AngloGold Ashanti, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

AngloGold Ashanti beats US Gold on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About US Gold



U.S. Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and development of gold and precious metals in the United States. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the CK Gold project, which consists of various mining leases and other mineral rights covering approximately 1,120 acres in Laramie County, Wyoming; the Keystone project that consists of 601 unpatented lode mining claims covering approximately 20 square miles in Eureka County, Nevada; and the Challis Gold project, which consists of 77 unpatented lode mining claims covering approximately 1,710 acres in Lemhi County, Idaho. It also has earn-in agreement to acquire a 50% ownership interest in the Maggie Creek project located in Eureka County, Nevada. The company was formerly known as Dataram Corporation and changed its name to U.S. Gold Corp. in June 2017. U.S. Gold Corp. is based in Elko, Nevada.

About AngloGold Ashanti



AngloGold Ashanti plc operates as a gold mining company in Africa, Australia, and the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as produces silver and sulphuric acid as by-products. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita mine located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania. AngloGold Ashanti plc was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

