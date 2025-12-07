Marcus & Millichap (MMI) and Its Competitors Critical Survey

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI – Get Free Report) is one of 31 publicly-traded companies in the “REAL ESTATE DEV” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Marcus & Millichap to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Marcus & Millichap and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Marcus & Millichap $696.06 million -$12.36 million -181.00 Marcus & Millichap Competitors $1.49 billion -$82.46 million 0.73

Marcus & Millichap’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Marcus & Millichap. Marcus & Millichap is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Dividends

62.8% of Marcus & Millichap shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.7% of shares of all “REAL ESTATE DEV” companies are owned by institutional investors. 39.9% of Marcus & Millichap shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 42.4% of shares of all “REAL ESTATE DEV” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Marcus & Millichap pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Marcus & Millichap pays out -312.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “REAL ESTATE DEV” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.1% and pay out 32.8% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Marcus & Millichap and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marcus & Millichap -0.89% -0.58% -0.43% Marcus & Millichap Competitors -14.21% -44.05% -1.57%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Marcus & Millichap and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Marcus & Millichap 2 2 0 0 1.50 Marcus & Millichap Competitors 185 664 294 11 2.11

Marcus & Millichap presently has a consensus price target of $29.00, indicating a potential upside of 0.14%. As a group, “REAL ESTATE DEV” companies have a potential upside of 13.99%. Given Marcus & Millichap’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Marcus & Millichap has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Volatility & Risk

Marcus & Millichap has a beta of 1.32, indicating that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Marcus & Millichap’s rivals have a beta of -6.33, indicating that their average share price is 733% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Marcus & Millichap rivals beat Marcus & Millichap on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

About Marcus & Millichap

Marcus & Millichap, Inc. engages in the provision of investment real estate brokerage services. It specializes in commercial real estate investment sales, property financing, research, and advisory services. The company was founded by George M. Marcus and William A. Millichap in 1971 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

