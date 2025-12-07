Analyzing Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) and LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP)

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Free Report) and Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

LXP Industrial Trust pays an annual dividend of $2.70 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.6%. Independence Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. LXP Industrial Trust pays out 142.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Independence Realty Trust pays out 680.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. LXP Industrial Trust has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years and Independence Realty Trust has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years. LXP Industrial Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Get LXP Industrial Trust alerts:

Risk and Volatility

LXP Industrial Trust has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Independence Realty Trust has a beta of 1.01, meaning that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LXP Industrial Trust $358.46 million 8.03 $44.53 million $1.90 25.60 Independence Realty Trust $640.03 million 6.17 $39.29 million $0.10 165.25

This table compares LXP Industrial Trust and Independence Realty Trust”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

LXP Industrial Trust has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Independence Realty Trust. LXP Industrial Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Independence Realty Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

93.5% of LXP Industrial Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.3% of Independence Realty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of LXP Industrial Trust shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Independence Realty Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares LXP Industrial Trust and Independence Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LXP Industrial Trust 32.19% 5.86% 3.12% Independence Realty Trust 3.42% 0.62% 0.37%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for LXP Industrial Trust and Independence Realty Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LXP Industrial Trust 0 3 4 0 2.57 Independence Realty Trust 0 3 6 0 2.67

LXP Industrial Trust currently has a consensus target price of $54.00, indicating a potential upside of 11.02%. Independence Realty Trust has a consensus target price of $21.56, indicating a potential upside of 30.48%. Given Independence Realty Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Independence Realty Trust is more favorable than LXP Industrial Trust.

Summary

LXP Industrial Trust beats Independence Realty Trust on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LXP Industrial Trust

(Get Free Report)

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments across the United States. LXP seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through acquisitions, build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions, development projects and other transactions.

About Independence Realty Trust

(Get Free Report)

Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL. IRT’s investment strategy is focused on gaining scale near major employment centers within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts and high-quality retail. IRT aims to provide stockholders attractive risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, strong operational performance, and a consistent return on capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

Receive News & Ratings for LXP Industrial Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LXP Industrial Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.