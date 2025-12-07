MicroCloud Hologram (NASDAQ:HOLO) & Palladyne AI (NASDAQ:PDYN) Head-To-Head Comparison

Palladyne AI (NASDAQ:PDYN – Get Free Report) and MicroCloud Hologram (NASDAQ:HOLO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

26.0% of Palladyne AI shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.1% of MicroCloud Hologram shares are held by institutional investors. 13.4% of Palladyne AI shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Palladyne AI and MicroCloud Hologram, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Palladyne AI 1 1 1 0 2.00 MicroCloud Hologram 1 0 0 0 1.00

Valuation and Earnings

Palladyne AI currently has a consensus price target of $11.50, suggesting a potential upside of 102.11%. Given Palladyne AI’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Palladyne AI is more favorable than MicroCloud Hologram.

This table compares Palladyne AI and MicroCloud Hologram”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Palladyne AI $7.79 million 30.71 -$72.62 million ($1.69) -3.37 MicroCloud Hologram $40.76 million 1.28 -$8.89 million ($1,680.00) 0.00

MicroCloud Hologram has higher revenue and earnings than Palladyne AI. Palladyne AI is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MicroCloud Hologram, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Palladyne AI and MicroCloud Hologram’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Palladyne AI -953.45% -133.19% -61.21% MicroCloud Hologram N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Palladyne AI has a beta of 3.77, suggesting that its stock price is 277% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MicroCloud Hologram has a beta of 3.25, suggesting that its stock price is 225% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Palladyne AI beats MicroCloud Hologram on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Palladyne AI

Palladyne AI Corp., a software company, focuses on delivering software that enhances the utility and functionality of third-party stationary and mobile robotic systems in the United States. Its Artificial Intelligence (AI)/ Machine Learning (ML) software platform enables robots to observe, learn, reason, and act in structured and unstructured environments. The company's software platform enables robotic systems to perceive their environment and quickly adapt to changing circumstances by generalizing from their experience using dynamic real-time operations without extensive programming and with minimal robot training. It serves customers from various industries, such as industrial manufacturing, warehousing and logistics, defense, infrastructure maintenance and repair, energy, aerospace and aviation, and others. The company was formerly known as Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation and changed its name to Palladyne AI Corp. in March 2024. Palladyne AI Corp. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

About MicroCloud Hologram

MicroCloud Hologram Inc. provides holographic technology services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Holographic Solutions and Holographic Technology Service. Its services include holographic light detection and ranging (LiDAR) solutions based on holographic technology, holographic LiDAR point cloud algorithms architecture design, technical holographic imaging solutions, holographic LiDAR sensor chip design, and holographic vehicle intelligent vision technology to service customers that provide holographic advanced driver assistance systems. The company also provides holographic digital twin technology services and has a proprietary holographic digital twin technology resource library, which captures shapes and objects in 3D holographic form by utilizing a combination of holographic digital twin software, digital content, spatial data-driven data science, holographic digital cloud algorithm, and holographic 3D capture technology. In addition, it distributes holographic hardware. The company is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

