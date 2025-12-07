LY (OTCMKTS:YAHOY) versus Newegg Commerce (NASDAQ:NEGG) Head-To-Head Review

LY (OTCMKTS:YAHOY – Get Free Report) and Newegg Commerce (NASDAQ:NEGG – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for LY and Newegg Commerce, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LY 0 2 0 0 2.00 Newegg Commerce 1 0 0 0 1.00

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares LY and Newegg Commerce”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LY $12.59 billion 1.46 $1.01 billion $0.38 14.08 Newegg Commerce $1.24 million 2,271.97 -$43.33 million N/A N/A

LY has higher revenue and earnings than Newegg Commerce.

Risk and Volatility

LY has a beta of 0.85, indicating that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Newegg Commerce has a beta of 3.83, indicating that its share price is 283% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.5% of Newegg Commerce shares are held by institutional investors. 22.9% of Newegg Commerce shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares LY and Newegg Commerce’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LY 10.35% 6.38% 2.24% Newegg Commerce N/A N/A N/A

Summary

LY beats Newegg Commerce on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LY

LY Corporation engages in the online advertising and e-commerce businesses in Japan. The company provides LINE, a communication app; and Yahoo! JAPAN, an internet service that offers search, news, weather, shopping, auction, and other services. It also offers reuse, membership, and payment-related services. The company was formerly known as Z Holdings Corporation and changed its name to LY Corporation in October 2023. LY Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Chiyoda, Japan. LY Corporation operates as a subsidiary of A Holdings Corporation.

About Newegg Commerce

Newegg Commerce, Inc. operates as an electronics-focused e-retailer in North America. The company offers desktops, laptops, gaming laptops, peripherals, and accessories; CPU/processors, graphic cards, motherboards, storage devices, and computer accessories; home video and audio, headphones, pro audio/video, cellphones, wearables, and digital cameras; display and printing, office technology furniture, office supplies, and mailing and inventory supplies; and software, digital downloads, warranty and services, 3rd party gift cards, and entertainment products. It also provides Xbox, PlayStation, home networking, server and components, smart home products, car electronics, motorcycles and ATV, wheels and tires, home improvement tools, home appliances, kitchen utensils, outdoor and garden furniture, fitness, and sports and health products. The company operates B2C platforms, including Newegg.com, Newegg.ca, and Newegg Global, as well as mobile apps; and B2B platforms comprising NeweggBusiness.com. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in City of Industry, California. Newegg Commerce, Inc. is a subsidiary of Hangzhou Liaison Interactive Information Technology Co., Ltd.

