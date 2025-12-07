Direct Digital (NASDAQ:DRCT) vs. AdStar (OTCMKTS:ADST) Head to Head Review

AdStar (OTCMKTS:ADST – Get Free Report) and Direct Digital (NASDAQ:DRCT – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares AdStar and Direct Digital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AdStar N/A N/A N/A Direct Digital -26.76% N/A -39.57%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for AdStar and Direct Digital, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AdStar 0 0 0 0 0.00 Direct Digital 1 1 1 0 2.00

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Direct Digital has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 5,776.59%. Given Direct Digital’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Direct Digital is more favorable than AdStar.

4.0% of Direct Digital shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.6% of AdStar shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 46.9% of Direct Digital shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares AdStar and Direct Digital”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AdStar N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Direct Digital $62.29 million 0.05 -$6.24 million ($1.36) -0.08

AdStar has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Direct Digital.

Summary

Direct Digital beats AdStar on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AdStar

AdStar, Inc. engages in the provision of advertising technology services to publishers. It focuses on its application service provider. The company was founded by Leslie Bernhard and Eli Rousso in 1986 and is headquartered in Marina del Rey, CA.

About Direct Digital

Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. operates as an end-to-end full-service programmatic advertising platform. The company's platform primarily focuses on providing advertising technology, data-driven campaign optimization, and other solutions to underserved and less efficient markets on both the buy- and sell-side of the digital advertising ecosystem. It serves various industry verticals, such as travel, healthcare, education, financial services, consumer products, and other sectors with a focus on small and mid-sized businesses. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

