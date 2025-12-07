BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) & Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) Critical Survey

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Free Report) and BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Mirum Pharmaceuticals and BioAtla’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mirum Pharmaceuticals -8.78% -16.47% -5.77% BioAtla N/A -1,177.18% -200.66%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

77.2% of BioAtla shares are held by institutional investors. 14.4% of Mirum Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.2% of BioAtla shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mirum Pharmaceuticals $471.79 million 7.46 -$87.94 million ($0.86) -79.63 BioAtla N/A N/A -$69.78 million ($1.15) -0.72

This table compares Mirum Pharmaceuticals and BioAtla”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

BioAtla has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Mirum Pharmaceuticals. Mirum Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BioAtla, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.42, indicating that its share price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BioAtla has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Mirum Pharmaceuticals and BioAtla, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mirum Pharmaceuticals 1 0 11 2 3.00 BioAtla 1 3 0 0 1.75

Mirum Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus price target of $84.91, suggesting a potential upside of 23.99%. Given Mirum Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Mirum Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than BioAtla.

Summary

Mirum Pharmaceuticals beats BioAtla on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mirum Pharmaceuticals

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product candidate is LIVMARLI (maralixibat), an orally administered and minimally absorbed ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is approved for the treatment of cholestatic pruritus in patients with Alagille syndrome in the United States and internationally. The company is also involved in the commercialization of Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule, which is approved as treatment for pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects and for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders, including peroxisome biogenesis disorder-Zellweger spectrum disorder and Smith-Lemli-Opitz syndrome; and Chenodal, a tablet, which is approved for the treatment of radiolucent stones in the gallbladder, and under Phase 3 development for the treatment cerebrotendinous xanthomatosis. In addition, it develops Volixibat, an oral and minimally absorbed agent designed to inhibit IBAT, currently under Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of adult patients with cholestatic liver diseases. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Foster City, California.

About BioAtla

BioAtla, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of solid tumor cancer. The company's lead clinical stage product candidates include mecbotamab vedotin (BA3011), a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC), which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating undifferentiated pleomorphic sarcoma and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and ozuriftabmab vedotin (BA3021), a CAB ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of melanoma and squamous cell cancer of the head and neck. It is also developing Evalstotug (BA3071), a CAB anti-cytotoxic T-lymphocyte-associated antigen 4 antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating melanoma, carcinomas, and NSCLC; and BA3182, a bispecific candidate that is in Phase 1 study for the treatment of adenocarcinomas, as well as BA3361, which is in preclinical studies for treating multiple tumor types. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

