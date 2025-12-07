Financial Contrast: Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) versus Spirent Communications (OTCMKTS:SPMYY)

Spirent Communications (OTCMKTS:SPMYY – Get Free Report) and Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

95.5% of Viavi Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Spirent Communications shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Viavi Solutions shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Spirent Communications and Viavi Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spirent Communications N/A N/A N/A Viavi Solutions 1.33% 10.70% 4.04%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spirent Communications 0 0 0 0 0.00 Viavi Solutions 1 2 7 0 2.60

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Spirent Communications and Viavi Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.

Viavi Solutions has a consensus target price of $16.89, suggesting a potential downside of 7.81%. Given Viavi Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Viavi Solutions is more favorable than Spirent Communications.

Risk & Volatility

Spirent Communications has a beta of 0.59, indicating that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Viavi Solutions has a beta of 0.96, indicating that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Spirent Communications and Viavi Solutions”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spirent Communications $460.20 million 3.37 $12.90 million N/A N/A Viavi Solutions $1.08 billion 3.77 $34.80 million $0.07 261.71

Viavi Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than Spirent Communications.

Summary

Viavi Solutions beats Spirent Communications on 12 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Spirent Communications

Spirent Communications plc provides automated test and assurance solutions in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through Lifecycle Service Assurance, and Networks & Security segments. The Lifecycle Service Assurance segment offers lab-based testing solutions for 5G mobile core networks, and cellular and Wi-Fi devices, as well as live solutions. This segment also provides lab and test automation solutions for the telecom industry and enterprises. The Networks & Security segment develops test methodologies, tools, and services for virtualised networks, cloud, and artificial intelligence networking infrastructure, as well as application performance and proactive security validation. This segment also offers Ethernet/internet protocol performance testing solutions, as well as navigation satellite system test and simulation solutions while addressing opportunities in the broader positioning, navigation, and timing market, including low earth orbit satellites and autonomous vehicles. The company was formerly known as Spirent plc and changed its name to Spirent Communications plc in May 2006. Spirent Communications plc was founded in 1936 and is headquartered in Crawley, the United Kingdom.

About Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions, Inc. engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance. The Network Enablement segment offers an integrated portfolio of testing solutions that access the network to perform build-out and maintenance tasks. The Service Enablement segment covers solutions and services primarily for communication service providers, and enterprises that deliver and/or operate broadband and IP networks (fixed and mobile) supporting voice, video, and data services as well as a wide range of applications. The Optical Security and Performance segment leverages its core optical coating technologies and volume manufacturing capability to design, manufacture, and sell products targeting anti-counterfeiting, consumer and industrial, government, healthcare, and other markets. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Chandler, AZ.

