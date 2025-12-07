WEMIX Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $208.45 Million (WEMIX)

WEMIX (WEMIX) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 7th. In the last week, WEMIX has traded 17.2% lower against the US dollar. One WEMIX coin can now be bought for about $0.45 or 0.00000498 BTC on popular exchanges. WEMIX has a market capitalization of $208.45 million and approximately $1.62 million worth of WEMIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WEMIX Coin Profile

WEMIX was first traded on June 17th, 2020. WEMIX’s total supply is 549,514,575 coins and its circulating supply is 459,318,456 coins. WEMIX’s official Twitter account is @wemixnetwork. WEMIX’s official message board is medium.com/wemix-communication. The official website for WEMIX is wemix.com. The Reddit community for WEMIX is https://reddit.com/r/wemixnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling WEMIX

According to CryptoCompare, “WEMIX (WEMIX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. WEMIX has a current supply of 549,494,925.0478008 with 459,299,556.8255647 in circulation. The last known price of WEMIX is 0.45548961 USD and is up 0.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 61 active market(s) with $1,493,094.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://wemix.com/.”

