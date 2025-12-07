Oasis Network 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $3.01 Million (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 7th. Oasis Network has a market capitalization of $99.34 million and $3.01 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oasis Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0133 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Oasis Network has traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,119.22 or 0.03423688 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.63 or 0.00014964 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00006175 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00001900 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00003830 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00002425 BTC.

Oasis Network Token Profile

Oasis Network (ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,485,219,885 tokens. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org.

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

