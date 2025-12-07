Promising Cannabis Stocks To Follow Now – December 7th

Tilray Brands, Akanda, Canopy Growth, Aurora Cannabis, and Cronos Group are the five Cannabis stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Cannabis stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary business involves the cultivation, processing, distribution, retail sale, or ancillary services (e.g., biotech, equipment, real estate, or software) related to cannabis and hemp products. They tend to be highly volatile and carry significant regulatory and legal risk because laws vary by jurisdiction, offering investors both substantial growth potential and elevated uncertainty. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Cannabis stocks within the last several days.
Tilray Brands (TLRY)
Tilray, Inc. engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc. is headquartered in Canada.
Akanda (AKAN)
Canopy Growth (CGC)
Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in the United States, Canada, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Canada Cannabis, International Markets Cannabis, and Storz & Bickel segments.
Aurora Cannabis (ACB)
Aurora Cannabis Inc., together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells cannabis and cannabis-derivative products in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Cannabis, European Cannabis, and Plant Propagation. The company produces, distributes, and sells medical and consumer cannabis products in Canada.
Cronos Group (CRON)
Cronos Group Inc. operates as a cannabinoid company that engages in the cultivation, production and marketing of cannabis products in Canada, Israel, and Germany. It offers dried flower, pre-rolls, oils, vaporizers, edibles, and cannabis tinctures under the Spinach, Lord Jones, and PEACE NATURALS brands.
