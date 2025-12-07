Presearch Price Hits $0.0030 (PRE)

Presearch (PRE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 7th. Presearch has a total market cap of $2.66 million and $6.00 thousand worth of Presearch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Presearch has traded down 0.2% against the dollar. One Presearch token can currently be bought for $0.0030 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Presearch alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $89,212.26 or 0.99673076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Presearch Token Profile

Presearch’s genesis date was July 6th, 2017. Presearch’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 889,608,382 tokens. Presearch’s official website is www.presearch.com. The official message board for Presearch is news.presearch.io. The Reddit community for Presearch is https://reddit.com/r/presearchcommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Presearch’s official Twitter account is @presearchnews and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Presearch

According to CryptoCompare, “Presearch is an open, decentralized search engine that rewards community members with Presearch tokens for their usage, contribution to, and promotion of the platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Presearch directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Presearch should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Presearch using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Presearch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Presearch and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.