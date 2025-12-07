iExec RLC Price Hits $0.74 on Major Exchanges (RLC)

iExec RLC (RLC) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 7th. Over the last seven days, iExec RLC has traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar. One iExec RLC token can now be bought for about $0.74 or 0.00000822 BTC on popular exchanges. iExec RLC has a market cap of $59.61 million and approximately $3.60 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

iExec RLC Token Profile

iExec RLC (CRYPTO:RLC) is a token. It launched on April 19th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,999,784 tokens. iExec RLC’s official message board is www.iex.ec/blog. iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iex_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here. iExec RLC’s official website is iex.ec. The Reddit community for iExec RLC is https://reddit.com/r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

iExec RLC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “iExec RLC (RLC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. iExec RLC has a current supply of 86,999,784.98684549. The last known price of iExec RLC is 0.7431993 USD and is up 1.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 170 active market(s) with $2,920,672.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://iex.ec/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as iExec RLC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade iExec RLC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy iExec RLC using one of the exchanges listed above.

