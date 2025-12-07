Premia (PREMIA) Price Hits $0.0894 on Top Exchanges

Premia (PREMIA) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 7th. One Premia token can currently be bought for $0.0894 or 0.00000097 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Premia has a total market cap of $946.98 thousand and $20.37 thousand worth of Premia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Premia has traded 6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Premia Profile

Premia’s launch date was February 2nd, 2021. Premia’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,598,015 tokens. The Reddit community for Premia is https://reddit.com/r/premiafinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Premia is premia.finance. Premia’s official Twitter account is @premiafinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Premia is blog.premia.blue.

Premia Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Premia is a collection of DeFi Smart Contracts on the Ethereum Blockchain. It delivers Financial Instruments as a Service to Users, in which the use of the Premia Token is incentivized through various methods. Premia Phase 1 will look to deliver functionality to underwrite financial contracts traditionally known as Physically Settled, American Style, Covered Call and Put Options.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Premia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Premia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Premia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

