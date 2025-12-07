Meter Governance (MTRG) Trading 6.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 7th. Over the last seven days, Meter Governance has traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Meter Governance has a market capitalization of $1.14 million and $74.90 thousand worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Meter Governance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0352 or 0.00000039 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001117 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Meter Governance Coin Profile

MTRG uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 48,890,067 coins and its circulating supply is 32,276,310 coins. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Meter Governance is medium.com/meter-io. Meter Governance’s official website is www.meter.io.

Buying and Selling Meter Governance

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter Governance (MTRG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Meter Governance has a current supply of 48,890,067 with 32,276,310 in circulation. The last known price of Meter Governance is 0.03522779 USD and is up 0.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 33 active market(s) with $74,667.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meter.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using US dollars.

