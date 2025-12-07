PLANET Tops One Day Trading Volume of $13.51 Thousand (PLANET)

PLANET (PLANET) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 7th. One PLANET token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PLANET has a market cap of $376.06 thousand and approximately $13.51 thousand worth of PLANET was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, PLANET has traded 4.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89,212.26 or 0.99673076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

PLANET Token Profile

PLANET launched on May 29th, 2023. PLANET’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,010 tokens and its circulating supply is 850,000,000,000 tokens. PLANET’s official Twitter account is @planetrefi. PLANET’s official website is planetrefi.com.

Buying and Selling PLANET

According to CryptoCompare, “PLANET (PLANET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. PLANET has a current supply of 1,000,000,000,010 with 851,450,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of PLANET is 0.00000046 USD and is up 2.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 49 active market(s) with $12,213.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://planetrefi.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PLANET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PLANET should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PLANET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

