Wanchain Price Down 3.2% Over Last Week (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 7th. Wanchain has a total market capitalization of $13.60 million and $3.15 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wanchain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0684 or 0.00000076 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Wanchain has traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.33 or 0.00014895 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000146 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00001886 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00003790 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00002428 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000023 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Wanchain Coin Profile

WAN uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 18th, 2018. Wanchain’s total supply is 198,750,961 coins and its circulating supply is 198,750,887 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org. The official message board for Wanchain is medium.com/wanchain-foundation.

Buying and Selling Wanchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

