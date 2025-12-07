Bayhorse Silver (CVE:BHS) Shares Up 44.4% – What’s Next?

Shares of Bayhorse Silver Inc. (CVE:BHS – Get Free Report) shot up 44.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.13. 3,127,121 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 720% from the average session volume of 381,158 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

Bayhorse Silver Trading Up 44.4%

The company has a market cap of C$44.96 million, a P/E ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 2.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.07 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 503.12, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Bayhorse Silver Company Profile

Bayhorse Silver Inc, a junior natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of natural resource properties. It explores for silver, gold, zinc, copper, antimony, lead, and other metals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Bayhorse Silver Mine Property located in Baker County, Oregon.

