Providence Gold Mines (CVE:PHD) Trading Up 22.2% – Here’s What Happened

Providence Gold Mines Inc. (CVE:PHD – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 22.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. 118,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 24% from the average session volume of 95,034 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.03. The stock has a market cap of C$3.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.
Providence Gold Mines Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties located in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold ores. It holds interests in the Providence Mines Property, consisting 7 patented staked mineral claims and 22 located claims, covering an area of approximately 324 acres located in the Summerville Mining District, Sonora, California.
