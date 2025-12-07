PotCoin (POT) Price Up 0.7% Over Last Week

PotCoin (POT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 7th. During the last week, PotCoin has traded up 0.7% against the dollar. PotCoin has a total market capitalization of $414.86 thousand and approximately $11.81 thousand worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PotCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000155 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.63 or 0.00010764 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.14 or 0.00090656 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00006114 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000053 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PotCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 20th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 420,000,000 coins. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for PotCoin is medium.com/@officialpotcoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.”

