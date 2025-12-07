Manta Network (MANTA) Trading 16% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Manta Network (MANTA) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 7th. During the last seven days, Manta Network has traded down 16% against the US dollar. One Manta Network token can now be purchased for about $0.0907 or 0.00000101 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Manta Network has a total market cap of $41.11 million and $4.85 million worth of Manta Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $89,212.26 or 0.99673076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Manta Network Token Profile

Manta Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 453,091,423 tokens. Manta Network’s official website is manta.network. The official message board for Manta Network is mantanetwork.medium.com. Manta Network’s official Twitter account is @mantanetwork.

Manta Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Manta Network (MANTA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Manta Pacific platform. Manta Network has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 453,048,248.12570393 in circulation. The last known price of Manta Network is 0.0931937 USD and is up 1.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 171 active market(s) with $4,052,268.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://manta.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Manta Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Manta Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Manta Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

