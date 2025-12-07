Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values (LON:FSV) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values PLC (LON:FSV – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 399.64 and traded as high as GBX 408. Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values shares last traded at GBX 404.50, with a volume of 595,844 shares trading hands.

Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values Stock Down 0.2%

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 399.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 381.92. The company has a market capitalization of £1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.11.

Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values (LON:FSV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported GBX 12.28 earnings per share for the quarter. Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values had a net margin of 94.33% and a return on equity of 21.15%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values PLC will post 46.686747 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values Company Profile

Fidelity Special Values PLC’s aim is to achieve long term capital growth for investors by investing in special situations. It is an actively managed contrarian Investment Trust that thrives on volatility and uncertainty.

