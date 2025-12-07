GlobalData (LON:DATA) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of GlobalData Plc (LON:DATA – Get Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 113.97 and traded as low as GBX 106.50. GlobalData shares last traded at GBX 108.50, with a volume of 464,645 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DATA. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on GlobalData from GBX 260 to GBX 170 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 28th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of GlobalData in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of GlobalData from GBX 195 to GBX 170 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 245 target price on shares of GlobalData in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 195.

GlobalData Stock Up 0.9%

Insider Buying and Selling

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 113.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 135.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.16, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of £773.92 million, a PE ratio of 54.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.58.

In related news, insider Graham Lilley purchased 23,961 shares of GlobalData stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 125 per share, with a total value of £29,951.25. Also, insider Michael Danson sold 20,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 150, for a total value of £30,000,000. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,027,306 shares of company stock worth $3,004,095,900. Corporate insiders own 64.45% of the company’s stock.

GlobalData Company Profile

GlobalData Plc is a leading data, insights, and analytics platform for the world’s largest industries. Our mission is to help our clients decode the future, make better decisions, and reach more customers.

One Platform Model

GlobalData’s One Platform model is the foundation of our business and is the result of years of continuous investment, targeted acquisitions, and organic development.

