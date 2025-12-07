Avalon Rare Metals (OTCMKTS:AVLNF) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Avalon Rare Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVLNF – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.05 and traded as low as $0.0428. Avalon Rare Metals shares last traded at $0.0447, with a volume of 241,001 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.03.

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of rare metal and mineral properties primarily in Canada. The company focuses on exploring lithium, tantalum, cesium, indium, gallium, germanium, tin, yttrium, and zirconium deposits, as well as rare earth elements.

