DP Poland (LON:DPP) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

DP Poland Plc (LON:DPP – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 8 and traded as low as GBX 7.25. DP Poland shares last traded at GBX 7.25, with a volume of 630,702 shares trading hands.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.43. The firm has a market capitalization of £68.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 362.50 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 8 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 9.
DP Poland (LON:DPP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 15th. The company reported GBX (0.05) EPS for the quarter. DP Poland had a negative net margin of 4.89% and a negative return on equity of 9.58%. On average, equities research analysts expect that DP Poland Plc will post -1.5326316 EPS for the current fiscal year.
DP Poland Plc develops, operates, and sub-franchises Domino's Pizza stores in Poland. The company operates through two segments: Corporate Store Sales and Commissary Operations. It operates pizza delivery and dine-in restaurants. DP Poland Plc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Warsaw, Poland.
