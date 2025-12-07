Status Price Down 7% Over Last 7 Days (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 7th. One Status token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0154 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges. Status has a market cap of $73.77 million and approximately $3.05 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Status has traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Status

Status (CRYPTO:SNT) is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,797,520,147 tokens. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Status is status.im. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Status

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.87816825 with 4,797,520,147.03276361 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.01540477 USD and is up 1.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 180 active market(s) with $1,761,603.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

