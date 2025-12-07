GateToken Price Hits $10.24 on Top Exchanges (GT)

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 7th. In the last seven days, GateToken has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar. GateToken has a total market capitalization of $822.25 million and $2.10 million worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GateToken token can currently be purchased for approximately $10.24 or 0.00011443 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001146 BTC.

Prom (PROM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00010211 BTC.

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00004010 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000012 BTC.

STP (STPT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000063 BTC.

GateToken Profile

GateToken (CRYPTO:GT) is a token. Its genesis date was April 21st, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 117,344,474 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,284,812 tokens. GateToken’s official message board is medium.com/@gatechain. GateToken’s official website is gatechain.io. GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatelayer and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GateToken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GateToken (GT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. GateToken has a current supply of 117,344,473.53114802 with 80,284,774.90867225 in circulation. The last known price of GateToken is 10.26820071 USD and is up 0.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 41 active market(s) with $2,033,429.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gatechain.io/.”

