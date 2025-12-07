Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust (LON:TEM) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust plc (LON:TEM – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 229.74 and traded as high as GBX 235.50. Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 234.80, with a volume of 1,460,408 shares trading hands.

Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of £2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 229.74 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 206.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 3.25.

About Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust

(Get Free Report)

Launched thirty years ago in June 1989, Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust PLC (“TEMIT”) is an investment trust that invests principally in emerging markets companies with the aim of delivering capital growth to shareholders over the long term. While the majority of the Company’s shareholders are based in the UK, shares are quoted on both the London and New Zealand Stock Exchanges.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.