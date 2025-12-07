Polar Capital Global Financials (LON:PCFT) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Polar Capital Global Financials (LON:PCFT – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 212.95 and traded as high as GBX 220. Polar Capital Global Financials shares last traded at GBX 220, with a volume of 150,542 shares changing hands.
Polar Capital Global Financials Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 212.95 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 210.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 17.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.23. The firm has a market capitalization of £360.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 0.98.
Polar Capital Global Financials Company Profile
PCFT aims to select the best investment opportunities from the world of financials.
