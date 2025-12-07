Polar Capital Global Financials (LON:PCFT) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Polar Capital Global Financials (LON:PCFT – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 212.95 and traded as high as GBX 220. Polar Capital Global Financials shares last traded at GBX 220, with a volume of 150,542 shares changing hands.

Polar Capital Global Financials Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 212.95 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 210.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 17.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.23. The firm has a market capitalization of £360.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 0.98.

Polar Capital Global Financials Company Profile

Polar Capital Global Financials Trust plc is a UK investment trust launched in July 2013, co-managed by Polar Capital’s John Yakas, Nick Brind and George Barrow. The Trust was initially launched with a fixed term life but in April 2020 moved to 5-yearly tender offers with no fixed end of life. The first of the regular tender offers will be on or before 30 June 2025.

PCFT aims to select the best investment opportunities from the world of financials.

