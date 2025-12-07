Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.13 and traded as high as $12.30. Lindblad Expeditions shares last traded at $12.28, with a volume of 359,377 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research cut shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Lindblad Expeditions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Lindblad Expeditions Trading Up 2.6%

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.35. The company has a market capitalization of $680.31 million, a P/E ratio of -18.61 and a beta of 2.36.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $240.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.68 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Lindblad Expeditions will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in Lindblad Expeditions in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 222.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,311 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 188.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 3,166 shares during the last quarter. 75.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides marine expedition adventures and travel experience worldwide. It operates through Lindblad and Land Experiences segment. Lindblad segment provides ship-based expeditions aboard customized, nimble, and intimately-scaled vessels, which offers up-close experiences in the planet's wild and remote places, and capitals of culture; and offers expedition ship which is equipped with state-of-the-art tools for in-depth exploration with infrastructure and ports, such as Antarctica and the Arctic, and places that accessed by a ship comprising Galápagos Islands, Alaska, Baja California's Sea of Cortez and Panama, and foster engagement activities.

