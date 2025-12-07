Prada (OTCMKTS:PRDSY) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.97 and traded as low as $11.41. Prada shares last traded at $11.4301, with a volume of 8,132 shares traded.

Separately, UBS Group cut shares of Prada from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Prada S.p.A. designs, produces, and distributes leather goods, footwear, and ready to wear products worldwide. The company offers its products under the Prada, Miu Miu, Church’s, and Car Shoe brands. It operates in food sector under the Marchesi 1824 brand, as well as sailing races business under Luna Rossa brand name; eyewear and fragrances sector under licensing agreements; and engages in the real estate business.

