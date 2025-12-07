Prada (OTCMKTS:PRDSY) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.97 and traded as low as $11.41. Prada shares last traded at $11.4301, with a volume of 8,132 shares traded.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, UBS Group cut shares of Prada from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.
View Our Latest Report on PRDSY
Prada Stock Performance
About Prada
Prada S.p.A. designs, produces, and distributes leather goods, footwear, and ready to wear products worldwide. The company offers its products under the Prada, Miu Miu, Church’s, and Car Shoe brands. It operates in food sector under the Marchesi 1824 brand, as well as sailing races business under Luna Rossa brand name; eyewear and fragrances sector under licensing agreements; and engages in the real estate business.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Prada
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- Rubrik’s Massive Rebound: Why the Next Leg Higher Could Be Fast
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, What They Are Not
- Five Below and Dollar Tree Earnings Signal a Shopper Shift
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Ulta’s Stock May Be Set for a Glow-Up—20% Upside Ahead?
Receive News & Ratings for Prada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.