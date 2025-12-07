NXM (NXM) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $95.14 Thousand

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 7th. In the last seven days, NXM has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. NXM has a total market capitalization of $376.09 million and $95.14 thousand worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NXM token can now be purchased for approximately $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00001771 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.22 or 0.00011445 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001161 BTC.

Prom (PROM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00010232 BTC.

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00004019 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000012 BTC.

STP (STPT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000063 BTC.

NXM Profile

NXM is a token. Its launch date was May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here. NXM’s official message board is medium.com/nexus-mutual.

NXM Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NXM (NXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. NXM has a current supply of 6,784,822.42101908 with 6,594,067.84129139 in circulation. The last known price of NXM is 57.03393143 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nexusmutual.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NXM directly using US dollars.

