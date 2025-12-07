Qtum (QTUM) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $15.33 Million

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 7th. Over the last week, Qtum has traded down 11.2% against the US dollar. Qtum has a market capitalization of $149.02 million and $15.33 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qtum coin can currently be purchased for $1.41 or 0.00001576 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Qtum alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,015.50 or 0.03376961 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000473 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.37 or 0.00014971 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00006146 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00001892 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00003819 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00002442 BTC.

Qtum Profile

QTUM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 105,917,581 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org.

Buying and Selling Qtum

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts.QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Qtum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qtum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.