Metars Genesis (MRS) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $112.23 Million

Metars Genesis (MRS) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 7th. One Metars Genesis token can now be purchased for approximately $1.33 or 0.00001492 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Metars Genesis has a total market capitalization of $112.23 million and $1.60 thousand worth of Metars Genesis was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Metars Genesis has traded down 29.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Metars Genesis Token Profile

Metars Genesis’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,235,303 tokens. Metars Genesis’ official Twitter account is @metarsgenesis. Metars Genesis’ official website is metars.io/home.

Buying and Selling Metars Genesis

According to CryptoCompare, “Metars Genesis (MRS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Metars Genesis has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Metars Genesis is 1.27031586 USD and is down -17.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://metars.io/home.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metars Genesis directly using U.S. dollars.

