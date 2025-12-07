Ignition Trading 2.6% Lower Over Last Week (FBTC)

Ignition (FBTC) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 7th. One Ignition token can currently be bought for approximately $89,512.33 or 1.00242107 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Ignition has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar. Ignition has a total market capitalization of $1.05 billion and approximately $196.62 thousand worth of Ignition was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ignition Token Profile

Ignition launched on July 11th, 2024. Ignition’s total supply is 11,729 tokens. Ignition’s official Twitter account is @functionbtc. The official website for Ignition is www.fxn.xyz.

Buying and Selling Ignition

According to CryptoCompare, “Function (FBTC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Function has a current supply of 11,725.75954888. The last known price of Function is 89,384.13309439 USD and is down -0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.fxn.xyz/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignition directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ignition should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ignition using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

