Dymension Trading Down 5.9% Over Last Week (DYM)

Dymension (DYM) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 7th. In the last week, Dymension has traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar. Dymension has a market cap of $35.30 million and $5.24 million worth of Dymension was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dymension coin can currently be purchased for $0.0838 or 0.00000094 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dymension Profile

Dymension’s genesis date was February 6th, 2024. Dymension’s total supply is 1,057,556,534 coins and its circulating supply is 421,025,848 coins. Dymension’s official Twitter account is @dymension. The official message board for Dymension is forum.dymension.xyz. The official website for Dymension is dymension.xyz.

Dymension Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dymension (DYM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024. Dymension has a current supply of 1,057,533,162 with 420,243,613 in circulation. The last known price of Dymension is 0.08511143 USD and is up 0.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 154 active market(s) with $5,054,378.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dymension.xyz/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dymension directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dymension should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dymension using one of the exchanges listed above.

