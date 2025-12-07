Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$14.74 and traded as low as C$14.53. Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst shares last traded at C$14.59, with a volume of 343,208 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, National Bankshares cut Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$16.00 to C$15.50 in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$15.90.

Get Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on CHP.UN

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst Trading Down 0.5%

The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$14.83 and a 200-day moving average price of C$14.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 249.71. The company has a market cap of C$10.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 0.64.

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported C$0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 44.96%.The business had revenue of C$363.22 million during the quarter.

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust invests in, manages, and develops retail and commercial properties across Canada. The company’s portfolio primarily consists of shopping centers anchored by supermarkets and stand-alone supermarkets. The properties are mostly located in Ontario and Quebec, followed by Alberta, Nova Scotia, British Columbia, and New Brunswick.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.