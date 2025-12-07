Vertu Motors (LON:VTU) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Vertu Motors plc (LON:VTU – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 61.81 and traded as high as GBX 64.70. Vertu Motors shares last traded at GBX 64, with a volume of 253,876 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Vertu Motors in a report on Tuesday, November 4th.

Get Vertu Motors alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on VTU

Vertu Motors Stock Up 0.8%

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 61.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 61.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.04, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of £199.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 1.15.

Vertu Motors (LON:VTU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 8th. The company reported GBX 4.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Vertu Motors had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 0.40%. Sell-side analysts expect that Vertu Motors plc will post 8.9391576 earnings per share for the current year.

About Vertu Motors

(Get Free Report)

Vertu Motors plc operates as an automotive retailer in the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars and motorcycles, vans, motability cars, and commercial vehicles, as well as provides related aftersales services. It operates chain of franchised dealerships offering sales, service, parts, and bodyshop facilities for new and used cars, and commercial vehicles under the Bristol Street Motors, Macklin Motors, and Vertu Motors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vertu Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertu Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.