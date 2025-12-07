City of London Investment Group (LON:CLIG) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

City of London Investment Group Plc (LON:CLIG – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 370 and traded as low as GBX 360. City of London Investment Group shares last traded at GBX 360, with a volume of 26,338 shares traded.

City of London Investment Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market capitalization of £176.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 372.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 369.91.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other City of London Investment Group news, insider Peter E. Roth bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 368 per share, with a total value of £18,400. 43.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

City of London Investment Group Company Profile

City of London Investment Group PLC is a United Kingdom-based asset management company, consisting of two wholly owned subsidiaries that invest primarily in closed-end funds for the benefit of their respective clients.

The Company, through its subsidiary City of London Investment Management Company Limited (CLIM), historically specialized in Emerging Markets and has expanded its range to International, Opportunistic Value and Frontier strategies, for primarily institutional clients.

