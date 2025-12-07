SOLVE (SOLVE) Price Up 25.8% This Week

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 4.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 7th. During the last week, SOLVE has traded up 25.8% against the US dollar. One SOLVE token can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. SOLVE has a total market capitalization of $113.23 thousand and $50.25 worth of SOLVE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001124 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000040 BTC.

SOLVE Profile

SOLVE uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 25th, 2017. SOLVE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 734,000,000 tokens. SOLVE’s official website is tuumio.com. The official message board for SOLVE is tuumio.medium.com. SOLVE’s official Twitter account is @tuum_io. The Reddit community for SOLVE is https://reddit.com/r/solvecare and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

SOLVE Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Solve.Care platform is designed to simplify access to care, reduce administrative steps and burden, simplify and speed up payments to healthcare providers globally using Blockchain technology. It utilizes blockchain technology to reduce the enormous global clinical and IT system costs associated with our current healthcare system. The Solve.Care platform, along with its vast components, is available to all parties involved and creates far-reaching and timeless benefits.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOLVE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SOLVE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SOLVE using one of the exchanges listed above.

