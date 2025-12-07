Analyzing Bridgford Foods (NASDAQ:BRID) & McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Bridgford Foods (NASDAQ:BRID – Get Free Report) and McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Bridgford Foods and McCormick & Company, Incorporated”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bridgford Foods $223.65 million 0.31 -$3.38 million ($0.80) -9.66 McCormick & Company, Incorporated $6.72 billion 2.52 $788.50 million $2.89 21.88

Analyst Ratings

McCormick & Company, Incorporated has higher revenue and earnings than Bridgford Foods. Bridgford Foods is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than McCormick & Company, Incorporated, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Bridgford Foods and McCormick & Company, Incorporated, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bridgford Foods 1 0 0 0 1.00 McCormick & Company, Incorporated 0 7 4 0 2.36

McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a consensus target price of $78.22, indicating a potential upside of 23.68%. Given McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe McCormick & Company, Incorporated is more favorable than Bridgford Foods.

Profitability

This table compares Bridgford Foods and McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bridgford Foods -3.19% -5.81% -4.72% McCormick & Company, Incorporated 11.46% 14.30% 6.05%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

4.7% of Bridgford Foods shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.7% of McCormick & Company, Incorporated shares are owned by institutional investors. 80.7% of Bridgford Foods shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 23.8% of McCormick & Company, Incorporated shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Bridgford Foods has a beta of -0.25, suggesting that its stock price is 125% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a beta of 0.62, suggesting that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

McCormick & Company, Incorporated beats Bridgford Foods on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bridgford Foods

Bridgford Foods Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes frozen and snack food products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Frozen Food Products and Snack Food Products. The company offers biscuits, bread dough items, roll dough items, and dry sausage and beef jerky products, as well as ready to eat sandwiches and non-refrigerated snack food products. It provides frozen food products to food service and retail customers through wholesalers, cooperatives, and distributors; and snack food items to supermarkets, mass merchandise, and convenience retail stores through customer-owned distribution centers, as well as a direct store delivery network. The company was founded in 1932 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. Bridgford Foods Corporation operates as a subsidiary of Bridgford Industries Incorporated.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Co., Inc. engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces. The Flavor Solutions segment includes seasoning blends, spices and herbs, condiments, coating systems, and compound flavors. The company was founded by Willoughby M. McCormick in 1889 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

