Flow Price Down 5% This Week (FLOW)

Flow (FLOW) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 7th. One Flow coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000248 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Flow has traded 5% lower against the dollar. Flow has a total market capitalization of $358.53 million and $10.41 million worth of Flow was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Flow Coin Profile

Flow launched on January 27th, 2021. Flow’s total supply is 1,626,558,953 coins and its circulating supply is 1,625,033,575 coins. Flow’s official Twitter account is @flow_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Flow’s official message board is www.flow.com/blog. Flow’s official website is flow.com.

Flow Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “?Flow is a fast, decentralized, and developer-friendly blockchain, designed as the foundation for a new generation of games, apps, and the digital assets that power them. It is based on a unique, multi-role architecture, and designed to scale without sharding, allowing for massive improvements in speed and throughput while preserving a developer-friendly, ACID-compliant environment.Flow empowers developers to build thriving crypto- and crypto-enabled businesses. Applications on Flow can keep consumers in control of their own data; create new kinds of digital assets tradable on open markets accessible from anywhere in the world; and build open economies owned by the users that help make them valuable.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flow directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flow should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Flow using one of the exchanges listed above.

