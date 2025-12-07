Fei USD Trading 0.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days (FEI)

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 7th. During the last week, Fei USD has traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Fei USD token can now be bought for $0.99 or 0.00001117 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Fei USD has a total market capitalization of $3.27 million and $28.89 thousand worth of Fei USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Fei USD Profile

Fei USD (FEI) is a token. It was first traded on April 3rd, 2021. Fei USD’s total supply is 3,548,331 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,292,721 tokens. The official website for Fei USD is fei.money. Fei USD’s official message board is medium.com/fei-protocol. Fei USD’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Fei USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fei USD (FEI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Fei USD has a current supply of 3,548,331.37767163 with 3,292,720.64658234 in circulation. The last known price of Fei USD is 0.96748339 USD and is down -1.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 73 active market(s) with $19,407.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fei.money/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fei USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fei USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fei USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

