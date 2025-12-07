Exco Technologies (TSE:XTC) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Exco Technologies Limited (TSE:XTC – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$6.71 and traded as high as C$6.83. Exco Technologies shares last traded at C$6.77, with a volume of 12,989 shares traded.

Exco Technologies Trading Down 0.1%

The stock has a market capitalization of C$257.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$6.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$6.71.

Get Exco Technologies alerts:

Exco Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. Exco Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

About Exco Technologies

Exco Technologies Ltd is a designer, developer, and manufacturer of dies, moulds, components and assemblies, and consumable equipment for the die-cast, extrusion, and automotive industries. The company reports in two business segments namely, Casting and Extrusion segment and Automotive Solutions segment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exco Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exco Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.