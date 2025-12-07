Concurrent Technologies (LON:CNC) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Concurrent Technologies Plc (LON:CNC – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 208.30 and traded as high as GBX 227. Concurrent Technologies shares last traded at GBX 221, with a volume of 111,052 shares changing hands.

Concurrent Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £191.69 million, a P/E ratio of 41.94 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 235.01 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 208.36. The company has a current ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Concurrent Technologies (LON:CNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 8th. The technology company reported GBX 2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Concurrent Technologies had a net margin of 13.89% and a return on equity of 13.89%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Concurrent Technologies Plc will post 6.1015119 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Concurrent Technologies

Concurrent Technologies Company Profile

In related news, insider Miles Adcock sold 103,377 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 242, for a total transaction of £250,172.34. 12.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Concurrent Technologies Plc develops and manufactures high-end embedded computer products for use in a wide range of high-performance, long-life cycle applications within the telecommunications, defence, security, telemetry, scientific and aerospace markets, including applications within extremely harsh environments.

