Moonriver (MOVR) Market Cap Hits $31.53 Million

Moonriver (MOVR) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 7th. One Moonriver token can now be purchased for approximately $3.04 or 0.00003413 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Moonriver has traded 4.2% lower against the dollar. Moonriver has a total market capitalization of $31.53 million and $7.15 million worth of Moonriver was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Moonriver Token Profile

Moonriver launched on May 31st, 2021. Moonriver’s total supply is 12,229,949 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,384,812 tokens. The Reddit community for Moonriver is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonriver’s official website is moonbeam.network/networks/moonriver. Moonriver’s official message board is medium.com/moonriver-network. Moonriver’s official Twitter account is @moonrivernw and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Moonriver Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonriver is a companion network to Moonbeam and provides a permanently incentivized canary network. New code ships to Moonriver first, where it can be tested and verified under real economic conditions. Once proven, the same code ships to Moonbeam on Polkadot.”

